TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) were down 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.03 and last traded at $47.62. Approximately 4,999,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,770,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRIP shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.53.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 141.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,598 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 26,696 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 26.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 747,518 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $14,644,000 after acquiring an additional 155,875 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 29.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,899 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 473.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 137.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 327,027 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 189,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

