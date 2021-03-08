Trittium Price Tops $0.13 (TRTT)

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 8th. During the last week, Trittium has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Trittium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges. Trittium has a market cap of $17.33 million and $3,113.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.07 or 0.00453417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00066959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00046180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00077071 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00077509 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.09 or 0.00462653 BTC.

About Trittium

Trittium was first traded on May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. The official message board for Trittium is medium.com/@trittiumcoin . The official website for Trittium is trittium.cc . Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here

