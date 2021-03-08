Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Triumph Group posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.97 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

TGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Triumph Group stock remained flat at $$17.66 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,128. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $970.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 3.23.

In other news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $155,447.46. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,282,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,476 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,753,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after buying an additional 2,050,002 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 299.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 932,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 698,972 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Triumph Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,383,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,298,000 after buying an additional 580,134 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Group (TGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.