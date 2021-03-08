TRON Trading Up 10.4% This Week (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last seven days, TRON has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $3.75 billion and approximately $1.46 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000085 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000386 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001085 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

