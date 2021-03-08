Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) CEO Sells $322,325.50 in Stock

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $322,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,358 shares in the company, valued at $9,781,785.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE TROX traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $17.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,244,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

