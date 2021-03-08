Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) CFO Timothy C. Carlson Sells 14,989 Shares

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $278,795.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,426. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TROX traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,244,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,936. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.65. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.29 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. Equities analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,169,000 after purchasing an additional 298,830 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,455,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,764,000 after purchasing an additional 70,521 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,609,000 after purchasing an additional 798,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 98,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,274,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 186,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tronox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

