Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) SVP Sells $297,624.21 in Stock

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $297,624.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,896.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TROX traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.64. 2,244,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,936. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.65. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.29 million. Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.