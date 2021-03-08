TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.35

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 2808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TBI. TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $790.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $518.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TrueBlue by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,499,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,786,000 after purchasing an additional 120,509 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TrueBlue by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,396,000 after purchasing an additional 617,005 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TrueBlue by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TrueBlue by 364.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 484,927 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the fourth quarter worth $594,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

