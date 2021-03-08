TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.35

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 2808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TBI. TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.
The stock has a market capitalization of $790.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22.
In other news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TrueBlue by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,499,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,786,000 after purchasing an additional 120,509 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TrueBlue by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,396,000 after purchasing an additional 617,005 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TrueBlue by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TrueBlue by 364.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 484,927 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the fourth quarter worth $594,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI)
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.
