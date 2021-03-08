TrueDeck (TDP) Trading Up 45.9% Over Last 7 Days

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $281,535.11 and approximately $6,451.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 45.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TrueDeck

TDP is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

