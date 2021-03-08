Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,510 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $58.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

