Truist Securiti Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report issued on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.68. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FLT. Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.11.

FLT opened at $282.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $168.51 and a 1 year high of $292.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

