Truist Securiti Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Exxon Mobil in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.34.

XOM stock opened at $60.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $257.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average of $41.37. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $61.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $2,046,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

