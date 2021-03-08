Truist Securiti Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for AnaptysBio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.46). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74).

Several other research firms also recently commented on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $29.47 on Monday. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $806.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth about $110,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the third quarter worth about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the third quarter worth about $198,000.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 29,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $751,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

