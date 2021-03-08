Truist Securiti Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vroom in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.42). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

VRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

Vroom stock opened at $31.97 on Monday. Vroom has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.08.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.20 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vroom in the third quarter worth $27,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vroom in the third quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Vroom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vroom by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Vroom by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $1,123,937.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,430.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,987,688 over the last 90 days.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

