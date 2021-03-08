Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Amgen in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.50 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

Shares of AMGN opened at $227.73 on Monday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.54 and its 200-day moving average is $236.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $131.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,302,778,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amgen by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after buying an additional 5,016,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after buying an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Amgen by 4,644.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after buying an additional 952,081 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Amgen by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,356,000 after buying an additional 586,896 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

