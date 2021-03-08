Truist Securiti Weighs in on Bally’s Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bally’s in a research note issued on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $59.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -138.53 and a beta of 2.73. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.60. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.43 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $241,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,139.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $12,006,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BALY. Standard General L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth about $576,212,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,760,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,815,000. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,816,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,294,000.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

