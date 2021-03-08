Truist Securiti Weighs in on Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

NYSE GSBD opened at $18.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.6% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 178,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.