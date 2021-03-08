Truist Securiti Weighs in on ICON Public Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for ICON Public in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper forecasts that the medical research company will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ICON Public’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.17.

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $179.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.39. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $223.62.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $760.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.16 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ICON Public by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in ICON Public by 519.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 87,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in ICON Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in ICON Public by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.