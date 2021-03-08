Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.90 Million

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001038 BTC on popular exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $135.06 million and approximately $10.90 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $236.40 or 0.00455814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00066280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00075432 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00079394 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00049274 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.09 or 0.00457141 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog . The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

