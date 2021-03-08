TrustSwap (SWAP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.97 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One TrustSwap token can now be bought for approximately $3.53 or 0.00006554 BTC on major exchanges. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $284.26 million and approximately $7.97 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.16 or 0.00453717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00066914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00046485 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00076448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00078676 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.88 or 0.00464346 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,811 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,596,383 tokens. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

