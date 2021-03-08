TrustVerse (TRV) Price Up 3% This Week

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. One TrustVerse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $9.72 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00060680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $427.14 or 0.00819200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00025607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00061380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00029867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00041275 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse (TRV) is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,491,528 coins. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

