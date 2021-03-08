TTC Hits One Day Volume of $67.00 (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One TTC coin can now be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Bibox, IDEX and Bittrex. During the last week, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. TTC has a total market cap of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00060116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.10 or 0.00823503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00026294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00061004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00030168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00041368 BTC.

About TTC

TTC is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bibox, BitForex, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

