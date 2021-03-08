Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to report $22.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.50 million and the highest is $23.00 million. Tufin Software Technologies reported sales of $21.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year sales of $109.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.90 million to $110.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $123.28 million, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $130.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,574,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,156,000 after acquiring an additional 510,285 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after buying an additional 227,117 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 128,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 241,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TUFN opened at $11.44 on Monday. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.07 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.94.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.