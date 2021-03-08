Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Trading Down 5.3%

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) shares traded down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.06. 1,090,504 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,844,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $397.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87.

Get Tuniu alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tuniu stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.