Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,050 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Tupperware Brands worth $10,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $31.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.00 and a beta of 3.01. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

