TurtleCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.71 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 96,102,801,849 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

