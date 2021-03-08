Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $17.90. Approximately 352,758 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 399,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

TPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $911.36 million, a P/E ratio of -60.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 317,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 51.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 338.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

