Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Matthew Derella Sells 9,559 Shares

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $657,372.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Matthew Derella also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twitter alerts:

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $3.47 on Monday, reaching $63.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,338,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,214,490. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.11. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 137.4% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,930 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,931.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $68,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,470 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 173.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $85,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,064 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Twitter from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Twitter from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.73.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.