Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Down 5.2%

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s share price fell 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.42 and last traded at $63.48. 21,645,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 24,214,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.95.

Several brokerages have commented on TWTR. UBS Group upped their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Twitter from $47.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.73.

Get Twitter alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of -46.00, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.11.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,136 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,112. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,255,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $122,125,000 after acquiring an additional 28,460 shares in the last quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,311,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $71,036,000 after acquiring an additional 391,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $939,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.