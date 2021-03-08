Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stake Lifted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 292,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,831,000 after buying an additional 38,965 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $5,535,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,065,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,637,000 after purchasing an additional 70,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 55,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $72.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $73.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.