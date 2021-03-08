U Network Price Up 25.9% Over Last Week (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 8th. U Network has a total market capitalization of $5.98 million and $2.66 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, U Network has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One U Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000032 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Profile

UUU is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . U Network’s official website is u.network . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork

U Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars.

