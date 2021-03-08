U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Trading 10.9% Higher

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)’s stock price traded up 10.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.84 and last traded at $65.33. 685,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 307,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.90.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.16. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.34.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 304.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
U.S. Concrete Company Profile (NASDAQ:USCR)
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.