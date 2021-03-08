U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Trading 10.9% Higher

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)’s stock price traded up 10.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.84 and last traded at $65.33. 685,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 307,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.90.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.16. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.34.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. The business had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.52 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 304.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile (NASDAQ:USCR)

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.