U S Global Investors Inc. Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $104.55 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $110.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.67.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.26.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

