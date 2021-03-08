U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) CFO Sells $553,800.00 in Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $553,800.00.

Shares of USPH traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.50. The stock had a trading volume of 59,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.17. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. Analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 552.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter.

USPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

