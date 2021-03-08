Ubex (UBEX) Reaches Market Cap of $687,914.32

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Ubex token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ubex has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $687,914.32 and approximately $73,533.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009932 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.76 or 0.00483316 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 61.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 tokens. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

