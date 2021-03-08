UBS Group Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $365.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $335.00 to $365.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. OTR Global raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $10.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $344.21. 10,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,890. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $343.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $309.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,421.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

