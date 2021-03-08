UBS Group Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $365.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $335.00 to $365.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. OTR Global raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.04.
Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $10.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $344.21. 10,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,890. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $343.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $309.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.
In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,421.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
