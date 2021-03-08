UCA Coin (UCA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $61,065.00

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. UCA Coin has a total market capitalization of $8.10 million and approximately $61,065.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UCA Coin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UCA Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.77 or 0.00456659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00066438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00075971 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00080084 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00049719 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.91 or 0.00454992 BTC.

About UCA Coin

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,287,532,279 coins and its circulating supply is 1,608,824,612 coins. UCA Coin’s official website is ucacoin.com

