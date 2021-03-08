UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.28

UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

UDHCF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded UDG Healthcare from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UDG Healthcare from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

