UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) COO Sells $1,853,400.00 in Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $62.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $65.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.83.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $51,065,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in UFP Industries by 2,602.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 135,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UFPI. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

