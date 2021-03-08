UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

UGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $40.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.44. UGI has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $40.82.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. UGI’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,362,000. Robecosam AG increased its position in UGI by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 900,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,464,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in UGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,465,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in UGI by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,822,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,661,000 after purchasing an additional 313,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

