Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) were down 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 3,375,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,342,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 103.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0801 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

