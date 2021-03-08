UMA (UMA) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.36 Billion

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $46.77 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA token can currently be bought for approximately $24.13 or 0.00047332 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.01 or 0.00460946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00067163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00076175 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00080194 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00051270 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.62 or 0.00450369 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,742,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,166,662 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project

UMA Token Trading

