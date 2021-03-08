Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Tops $1.40 on Major Exchanges

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $25.66 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00002706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00018289 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008320 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

