UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.39

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.39 and last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 120.63%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the third quarter worth $2,460,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 78,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 14,261 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the third quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 23.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

