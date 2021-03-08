Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.42

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.42 and last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 4028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,947.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Umpqua by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Umpqua by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Umpqua by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

