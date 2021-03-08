Unido EP Market Capitalization Achieves $10.63 Million (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last week, Unido EP has traded flat against the dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000841 BTC on major exchanges. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $10.63 million and $690,745.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.44 or 0.00447275 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00067168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00046370 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00075157 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00077535 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.09 or 0.00465299 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,605,355 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

