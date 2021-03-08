Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Trading 5.7% Higher

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)’s share price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.83 and last traded at $27.83. 112,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 100,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.32. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $162.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFI. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,521,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 156.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 148,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Unifi by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,926,000 after acquiring an additional 107,596 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unifi by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 74,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Unifi in the first quarter valued at $1,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile (NYSE:UFI)

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

