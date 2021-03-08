Unification (FUND) Achieves Market Cap of $1.61 Million

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last seven days, Unification has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. Unification has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $27,870.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unification coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0469 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00060527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.24 or 0.00804223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00027070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00060896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00030458 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00041217 BTC.

About Unification

Unification is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The official website for Unification is unification.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Buying and Selling Unification

