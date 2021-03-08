UniLayer Price Up 42.8% Over Last Week (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 22% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One UniLayer token can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001525 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, UniLayer has traded up 42.8% against the US dollar. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $15.82 million and approximately $582,195.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $236.40 or 0.00455814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00066280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00075432 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00079394 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00049274 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.09 or 0.00457141 BTC.

About UniLayer

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,999,998 tokens. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app

