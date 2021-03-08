UniLend (UFT) Price Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. UniLend has a total market cap of $40.55 million and $9.51 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend token can now be bought for about $2.88 or 0.00005522 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UniLend has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00060680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.14 or 0.00819200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00025607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00061380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00029867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00041275 BTC.

UniLend Token Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,084,300 tokens. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

